A Nigerian lady who waded in on the rape allegation against Pastor Fatoyinbo, revealed that she will be happy if someone as 'handsome' as the COZA founder rapes her daughter.


According to Ijeoma Chukwukere, she won't just be happy with the act but will 'also buy him a drink'

If someone as handsome as this guy rapes my daughter, oh mehn I will not just thank him oh, I will buy him drink, ndi ara'' she wrote

