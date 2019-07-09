Nigerian musician, 9ice, has said rapists should be subjected to jungle justice and killed immediately, even as he said he will kill any rapist he sees.





In a recent interview with Goldmyne, he said: "No to rapists oooh. Ladies are plenty naa. Don’t you have mouth to “toast” a lady? Are you mad? If I see a rapist I will kill him. .

It shall not be well with rapists, they wont prosper. Even if you cannot toast them, with N5k, N10k, N20k, you can get prostitutes. They are plenty in Ikeja. Rapist should be killed. .

They should be burnt alive. Rape is worse than stealing because rape victims may not be psychologically balanced again for the rest of their lives, hence the need to kill rapists.”