



Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the recent video of Pastor Adeboye addresing the rape allegations levelled against the Founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, and a few other men of God.





Pastor Adeboye said, ''when you find yourself facing useful lust, the bible says Flee which means run as a terror. When you see a sister smiling at you in a funny way, run. Run! Don't say I am a great man of God and I am highly anointed'. (Read HERE





Daddy Freeze in his reaction said, 'baba had spoken much wisdom. All upcoming Church leaders, take note....





I only wish he applied such scriptural dexterity when addressing erroneous Christian doctrines such as tithing and first fruit.

The last part is deep, here is a scripture that supports his thesis.





Genesis 39

New Living Translation

[13] When she saw that she was holding his cloak and he had fled, [14] she called out to her servants. Soon all the men came running. “Look!” she said. “My husband has brought this Hebrew slave here to make fools of us! He came into my room to rape me, but I screamed. [15] When he heard me scream, he ran outside and got away, but he left his cloak behind with me.”