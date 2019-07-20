



Moments ago, Timi Dakolo raised alarm that strange men with guns were at his house.





He has now shared an update saying they are police officers sent to deliver a letter of 'invitation for questioning' to him and his wife, Busola over the rape allegations she levelled against COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.





See his full statement below...

Our lawyers had told us to get ready for this letter. We have long been ready for your intimidation and dirtiness. For your Ilorin methods and underhand tactics.





A pastor? Bribing investigating officials to delay summons? Paying dirty bloggers to fabricate things that cover the truth , going to the IG's people under dark to force this case to be posted to Abuja? Now this an investigation in Abuja ,when you havent answered to the rape case against you in Lagos ? Rubbishing the legal and criminal system?





And sending a bus load of armed policemen and shady men lying in wait to intimidate my wife and children today, forcing their way into my home? Is that how the REAL police delivers a letter ? This is best you can do? This is why all the hurting women and families havent come against you?





You picked the wrong one and you picked the wrong time. Nigerians are more awake than you think .





If it's a fight you want, it's a war you will get...your filthiness under the guise of christianity I will expose. Every single thing.





I will fight for my wife and my children -it's the promise I made with my life and one I intend to keep .I will defend them from the unrelenting attack of a weak man who thinks he can use money and power to cover for all of his crimes.

Like I said ,we have since been ready .

GIVE US THE FIRE, THEN WATCH ME WORK!







