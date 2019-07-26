 VIDEO: I regret working for APC, Buhari's next level -Lady says as she weeps bitterly | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » VIDEO: I regret working for APC, Buhari's next level -Lady says as she weeps bitterly

A lady who claims to have campaigned vigorously for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari has come out to shed a few tears and share that she regrets doing so.

The lady although pleased that Buhari released his ministerial nominees list in time, is displeased that a certain senator’s name was missing from the list.  

She recalled how she campaigned with Senator Owan-Enoh  in Cross-river only for his name to be missing from the list.


She said the president gave the Cross River Ministerial position to a man who lives in Germany, and was in Germany during the campaign and election period.

“I remember working for President Muhammadu Buhari, I worked so hard. It’s like taking a brand to where that brand is not wanted, campaigning for President Buhari in Cross River State was like a taboo., Senator John did everything, everything….”

