



The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi has said he prefers going to the Senate than becoming a minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s expected cabinet.





According to him, ensuring that his allegedly stolen mandate in the last senatorial election is retrieved in court is more important to him rather than pursuing a ministerial appointment.





Ajimobi also clarified that President Buhari has not offered him any ministerial appointment.





Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan yesterday, the ex-governor affirmed his belief that the ministerial appointment should go to a younger member of the party in Oyo State since he is not the only APC member in the state.

He stressed that it was the reason he was committed to the petition his party filed against Senator Kola Balogun at the tribunal.





Balogun was declared the winner of the Oyo South Senatorial District election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He contested on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).





Ajimobi said: “I am in court for my senatorial election. I only expressed my preference that I am in court because I prefer the Senate. How can I be pursuing the Senate and ministerial appointment at the same time? I prefer the Senate.





“I hold President Muhammadu Buhari in high esteem. I will actually prefer a younger person to be considered for the ministerial slot since I am pursuing my senatorial ambition.”