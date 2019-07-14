



Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere leader, says he never knew Friday would be the last day that he would see Funke Olakunrin, his daughter who was shot dead along Benin-Ore highway, on Friday.





Olakunrin, 58, was heading to Lagos from Akure, Ondo state capital, when suspected kidnappers targetted her vehicle.





Her driver was said to have made a U-turn in an attempt to escape but the attackers aimed at her and she died on her way to the hospital.





Speaking while receiving dignitaries at his Akure residence, the nonagenarian asked the federal government to check the high rate of crime in the country.





“She came to me around 9am on Friday to bid me farewell. I never thought I would not see her again,” he said.





A condolence register for the deceased





“President Muhammadu Buhari has called to commiserate with me. But all I need from the president is to find solutions to these killings in the country.”





When the residence of Fasoranti on Ijapo road in Akure was visited, it was an atmosphere of gloom.





Among the early callers Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo and Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo.





Fayemi, who is the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), described the killing of Olakunrin as a tragic loss not only to the family but to the nation.





“I know Mrs Olakunrin very well. As a matter of fact, she was with me three days ago before heading back to Lagos,” he said.





“So, for me, it’s a personal loss. We all owe it a duty to tackle this issue of insecurity headlong in order to rescue our people from this situation.





On his part, Mimiko said: “This is despicably disturbing and this another very challenging situation in our country. We must collectively rise to this challenge. It is a general security challenge that we have in this country. I think this is another very challenge that we must collectively rise. I have no doubt in my mind that incident like this would task the very fabric of our nation and would also require very profound political will.





Fayemi condoling the bereaved father



“We must leverage on technology and we must definitely get to the root of this matter in the interest of our nation and in the interest of the economy. There is no doubt about this, that this is a reminder, a wake up call that we must confront these monsters.”





Akeredolu said measures would be taken to tackle incessant kidnapping and killings in the state.





“All of us are worried and there are some measures that have to be taken to prevent this. We must take whatever steps we want take to tackle this issue of insecurity in order not to allow this happen again,” he said.





“It is a personal loss to all of us. For now, we are mourning a relative that has just passed on.”



