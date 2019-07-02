



Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has decried the level of challenges faced by many Nigerians across the country.





Daily Trust reports that the former president said many Nigerians are unhappy and want to leave the country.





Speaking on a paper titled "Towards a Re-unification of the Sacred and Secular: Religious Interventions in Politics,” at the 9th Toyin Falola annual international conference held at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state, Obasanjo said, Nigeria might not move forward should the country continue to lose its identity to diversity.





He also said that mismanagement of diversity by people especially leaders can be particularly annoying.









“I don’t know of any Nigerian who doesn’t wish Nigeria well, but I know many Nigerians who are unhappy and want to leave Nigeria. Our issue is so because what they expect from Nigeria they are not getting it," Obasanjo said.





Also speaking at the event, the vice president represented by the registrar for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Ishaq Oloyede, said religion had been used “as a divisive factor and an instrument to spread hate and unleash violence over one another.”





“The interface between religion and the state was limited to issue of secularism, secularization and separation of power between state and religion," he said.