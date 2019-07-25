



Sen. Godswill Akpabio, ministerial nominee, says he is ready to work with President Muhammadu Buhari to take the country to the next level.





Akpabio gave this assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria at the sidelines of the ministerial nominees screening at the National Assembly, Abuja on Wednesday.





The former governor, who explained that the country was under siege by banditry and other hoodlums, expressed his willingness to assist President Buhari to take the country to the next level.





According to him, with my wealth of experience as a former governor, senator and lawyer, I have a lot to offer Nigerians.

“Nigerians should expect higher performance, commitment to service and dedication to the country.





“If you look at my record, I don’t want people to look at my lips, they should look at my track record, which is very impressive in terms of dedication to quality service.





“We are going to work so hard to ensure that the president leaves a legacy to all Nigerians, not just in the area of fighting corruption, but we also want Nigerians to remember they once had a president dedicated to putting the country on the right track.





“Therefore, expect a lot of uncommon representation and uncommon performance that will culminate in uncommon achievements,’’ he said.





Akpabio, however, acknowledged the fact that they may not solve all problems, but they are determined to minimise the current problems plaguing the country.