



An ICT expert from Kenya, David Ayu Nyango Njoga on Friday said he retrieved the results of the 2019 presidential election from a server allegedly operated by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.





Njong, who is a petitioner’s witness, told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that the results of the last elections were stored in a server allegedly operated by INEC.





According to Njoga, he only got the report which he later analysed from a third party website: “www.factdontlieng.com”.





Claiming that the information was provided by an INEC official, Njoga informed the tribunal that the alleged INEC official acted as an anonymous person.





When asked if the website belonged to INEC, he said no but by a whistle-blower.





Njonga said the website was created on March 12, 2019.





When reminded that the presidential election held on February 23 and the results were released before March 12, the witness went mute.