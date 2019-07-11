The immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has denied the allegation by his successor, Emeka Ihedioha that he operated 250 bank accounts when he was in office.Okorocha, who denied the allegation through his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri, challenged the governor to make public the details of the bank accounts.Okorocha, who now represents Imo West in the Senate said that he prudently managed the accounts of the state.According to him, there was no truth in the allegation that his administration handed over N32b judgment debt to Ihedioha.The governor said, “They are doing all these to discredit the former governor’s achievements but they can’t.“The governor can’t just make an allegation, his words should be backed with facts. We, therefore, challenge the state government to make public the details of the so-called 250 bank accounts operated by former governor Rochas Okorocha.”