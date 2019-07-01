The Immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has denied the claim by the Attorney General of the state, Ndukwe Nnawuchi, that he (Okorocha) handed over a N20b judgment debt to the incumbent governor, Emeka Ihedioha.Okorocha, in a statement on Monday in Owerri, the state capital issued by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said that there was no document to prove that the claim of the Attorney General against his administration was true.Okorocha claimed that the N20b judgment debt was incurred when the Peoples Democratic Party held sway in the state between 1999 and 2011.The statement read in part “We also want to seize this opportunity to ask the Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Ndukwe Nnawuchi (SAN) to publish the particulars of the court matters for which he said N20 billion Garnishee Orders were issued. He had accused the immediate past Governor, Senator Okorocha of being the one that attracted the judgments.“These cases in question came up during the PDP administrations in the State for twelve (12) years. And this time, they had backed these cases without knowing that INEC in the State would declare their candidate winner at all cost. And the speed with which Hon. Nnawuchi invited those the garnishee orders were issued in their favour to a meeting for negotiation on Monday, July 1, 2019, makes the whole exercise appear suspicious.“If he is sure that it was Okorocha’s administration that attracted the cases for which N20 billion garnishee orders were issued, let him make their particulars public. We also want to assure them that we won’t allow them to enjoy the ugly fruits of their lies or falsehood.”