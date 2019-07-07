For dark-skinned Nollywood actress, Adekemi Taofeek she doesn’t fancy boys who detest taking responsibility in a relationship.The Lagos State University graduate noted that a man is someone who can handle whatever comes out of a relationship.“I don’t do boys but I do men because a boy is someone that cannot take responsibilities. A man is someone who can handle anything that comes out of the relationship. For instance, I can’t date a boy who I would have to use a condom with to prevent me from getting pregnant because he is not ready for a baby yet. But a man is up to the task and if I tell him I am pregnant, he would start making plans to marry me” she said.The role interpreter who didn’t set out to become an actress recounted how she joined the industry.“I really never had any interest in acting because I am a very shy person. However, I usually attended auditions back then with my friends just for fun because after my secondary school education, I was at home for some time waiting for admission into the university. In 2006, I registered with the Actors Guild of Nigeria, and started going for auditions, and I was eventually picked. There was a particular movie where they were looking for someone that looked like Ini Edo to play a certain part. So, I got there and decided to try my luck. One of the production managers asked if I was an actress, and I said “no”.“He asked me to show him what I could do and that was how I picked up the script. The movies that brought me to the limelight were Bloody Tussle and Fatal Success. I think they are still on YouTube. Those were the first English movies that I acted in. However, the first time I was on set, it wasn’t easy because I was working with big stars; so, I had to pick my lines carefully. I just had to be mindful of everything coming out of me. It wasn’t funny, trust me. I have also produced some movies”.