



Ajayi Boroffice, senator representing Ondo north senatorial district, says he can no longer travel to his hometown because of the fear of being kidnapped.





Boroffice, who is the deputy majority leader at the upper legislative chamber, said this during a visit to the Akure residence of Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere leader, whose daughter, Funke Olakunrin, was killed by gunmen.





Olakunrin, 58, was murdered along Benin-Ore highway while returning to Lagos after visiting her father in Akure, Ondo state capital, on Friday.





Boroffice called on the federal government to beef up security across the country.

“The government which I’m part of, should find a solution to this problem. The ordinary people in Ondo state will still carry out their businesses… you can’t ask them not to go out. In the senate, we discuss this issue of insecurity on regular basis,” he said.





“I’m here in Akure now, I would have loved to go to Oka, my hometown but the fear is that how do I move from Akure to Oka because their is a spot near Oba where these people (kidnappers) are. So, this issue is affecting everybody.





“It’s not something that we should feel unconcerned about. We are all concerned and I believe there is something going on on how to find a solution to this problem.”



