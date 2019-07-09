



Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), says he is the least qualified person to occupy the office of the SGF.





President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Friday, re-appointed Mustapha as SGF and Abba Kyari as his chief of staff (COS).





Briefing journalists in his office on Monday, Mustapha said serving in the position has been a humbling experience.





He appreciated God and thanked Buhari for his confidence in him.

Mustapha assured Nigerians that he will be more committed to work than he was during the first term.





“For me, this is a very humbling experience and it caused me to think and reflect deeply in the last two days as to what qualifies me to come to this office,” he said.





“I looked around, I said well, probably I am the least qualified. I believe truly that the hand of God is upon everything that happens in a man’s life.





“Indeed, I express my gratitude to God Almighty first and to Mr President for reposing this level of confidence in me.





“It is a call for a rededication, recommitment to the course of the Nigerian nationhood, and I will bring to bear everything that I need to do.





“I will work harder than I worked in the last one and a half years that I served in this office, be more committed and be more zealous for the things of Nigeria.





“And to help Mr President to achieve his desire of transforming this country to take it to the next level.”