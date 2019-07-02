Ikechukwu Aduba, the Senior Special Assistant to Anambra State Governor on Vigilante Matters, has warned Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, against establishing vigilante group in the state.





Aduba, who is the state’s Chairman of Vigilante Supervisory Committee, said the state would apply legal means to stop MACBAN should they establish vigilante group in the state and in South East in general.





He spoke in Onitsha during the funeral ceremony of Chief Anthony Iwenjiora, father-in-law to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.





Aduba assured that they won’t resort to violence or fire-for-fire approach in resisting the move.





He said: “Miyetti Allah should go to their own home to set up vigilantes because we can’t allow that here in Igbo land.





“They can also go to other African countries like Senegal, Togo, Benin Republic, Ghana, among others to establish it.





“Here in Anambra State, we are capable of protecting ourselves and that is why Anambra is the current safest state in the country.





“We have programmed it in such a way that it will remain the safest from now and in the future.”