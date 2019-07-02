



In the last 24 hours, six police officers have been killed in different attacks in Rivers and Bayelsa states.





On Monday, two police officers said to be escorting a vehicle conveying money, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.





The police officers were reportedly attacked at a checkpoint around Ojoto area of the state capital.





The gunmen reportedly carted away the rifles of the dead officers and some undisclosed sum of money.

Nnamdi Omoni, the state police public relations officer who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the police command had arrested nine suspects in connection with the incident.





He said the arrest was made after the force declared a manhunt for the suspects, noting that they would be made to “bear the full weight of the law” if found guilty.





Few hours before the Rivers incident, some gunmen had invaded a police station in Agudama community in Bayelsa state, killing four officers, including a pregnant policewoman.





Sources in the community were quoted as saying the attackers also made away with rifles and ammunition during the operation that began around 2am.





The attacks happened after angry youth overran a police station in Obowo local government area of Imo state, carting away arms and setting it on fire.