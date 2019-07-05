Dolapo, the wife of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, has said she had worked in the slums of Lagos State with area boys and prostitutes.Dolapo noted this recently in Abuja as she spoke at the Anti-Substance-Abuse Programme.During the event, there was a stage play captioned “Area Boy” mapped out to warn the public against the dangers of drug abuse.Speaking on why she was interested in the play, she said “I wanted to watch the drama to relive the memory of the times that I spent working in the slums of Lagos among area boys, prostitutes, people who had been rejected and those who seemed lost already.“As the drama went on, I could identify some people that I knew so many years ago.The event also attended by Zainab, wife of Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu.”