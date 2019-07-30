



Femi Falana (SAN), lawyer of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, has said his clients have pellets of bullets lodging in their bodies, responsible for the high level of lead poison in their blood.





He made the revelation on Monday while speaking with newsmen after the Kaduna State High Court adjourned the ruling in the application filed by El-Zakzaky to travel for medical attention.





Falana said: “El-Zakzaky and wife Zeenat- are in dire need of medical attention as the Nigeria’s government had refused to give them adequate medical care since their detention in 2015.





“They have pellets of bullets lodging in their bodies which is responsible for lead poisoning of their blood.”

El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), had filed an application for permission to travel to India for medical attention, hinging his application on his ‘failing’ health.





However, the state High Court presided over by Justice Darius Khobo adjourned ruling on the application to August 5.