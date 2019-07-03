An expatriate with a ceramic company at Obajana in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State was reportedly attacked on Tuesday by yet-to-be identified gunmen, who snatched N10million from him.The expatriate, who was said to be returning from a bank in company of a police escort, was attacked at a filling station close to Ganaja village a suburb of Lokoja.Initial reports indicated the sole police escort was said to have been killed by the suspected robbers.But when contacted, Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Busari, who confirmed the attack, said the policeman was shot on his legs.He disclosed that several arrests have been made in connection with the robbery.The CP added that investigation into the matter has commenced and the outcome will soon be made public.