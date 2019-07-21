The Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL) has urged Fulani herdsmen in the south to leave the region or face the consequences.Recall that Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore had directed Fulani herdsmen to defend themselves against attacks in the Southern parts of Nigeria.This is following calls by the Northern Elders Forum on herdsmen to leave the south if their safety is not guaranteed.The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah, Saleh Alhassan, urged herdsmen to defend their constitutional right.He stated that herdsmen would remain where they were and that governors would be held responsible should anything happen to them.Reacting in a statement, Chief Press Secretary of BNYL, Comrade Kufre Obot, said the group had organized strong militia groups across its areas of influence to repel any attacks by killer herdsmen.He said, “The apex Fulani group is encouraging the killer herdsmen to remain in the South and kill in the pretence of self-defence but that is dead on arrival because we have prepared our boys ready to repel any attacks, Miyetti Allah will be shocked at what they will see”.BNYL’s spokesman also urged communities in the South-East and South-South to organize vigilante groups to protect the communities.He added that: “A community in Imo State called Abba in Nkwerre LGA have become the first to launch strong a security group with drone cameras, security phones and alarm polls across the communities.“I would advise others to follow suit and be part of efforts to secure our land because no group can do it alone without the communities helping themselves too.”