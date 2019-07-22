Teachers and pupils have deserted primary and secondary schools in Alabata villages in the Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State following attacks by suspected herdsmen.It was gathered that the schools had been deserted since the attacks reportedly carried out by herdsmen on some of the villages.Herdsmen had invaded Seriki village in Alabata and hacked a 76-year village head, Chief Akanmu Laisi, to death about a month ago.Herdsmen also carried out an attack on Adao village in Alabama and stabbed a 49-year-old farmer, Rafiu Showemimo, to death a week ago.Following the attacks by herdsmen, all the schools in the schools have been deserted by pupils, teachers and headmasters to avoid being victims attacked.Speaking with our correspondent, the Olu of Alabata, Chief Sanusi Wahab, confirmed the development, saying, “The pupils have not been coming to the schools. The headmasters and headmistress came to the schools last week Friday. The teachers and the students did not go to schools. Only few of them went to the schools on Friday.”He appealed to the government to provide security for the villagers, stressing the need for a police post in the area.He said, “We need a police post in our community. The police post that is serving our community is in Harmony Estate close to FUNAAB and is far from most of the communities.”When contacted for reaction, the Chief Press Secretary to Ogun State governor, Kunle Somorin, said, “There’s no cause for deserting where people live. Government assures them of adequate security.“Security has been beefed up to pre-empt and arrest those who might want to breach the peace of our people.”Attempts to get the reaction of the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, failed as the police spokesperson could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.