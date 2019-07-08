



The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre has given the federal government a 14-day ultimatum to prosecute Danjuma Goje, former governor of Gombe state, for alleged money laundering.





The centre asked the federal government to prosecute the current senator whose case has just been withdrawn from the court, or face court action.





The corruption charges against Goje was discharged by a federal high court in Jos, Plateau state, following a request by the office of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF).





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was prosecuting him and one other person for alleged N25 billion fraud.





The commission, however, pulled out of the case 24 hours after the senator withdrew from the race for senate presidency to endorse Ahmad Lawan who had the backing of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





In a statement on Sunday, Olanrewaju Suraju, HEDA chairman, said the government’s action confirms suspicion that Goje is being pardoned because he stepped aside for Lawan in the race for senate presidency.





The group said the AGF has set “bitter precedents” that the fight against corruption is “selective depending on the political camp the suspected culprits belong.”





It said the withdrawal of Goje’s case is in bad taste and that it will deploy “all the constitutional legal means” to defend public interest in the case.





“The international community would be notified of this subversion of rule of law and justice by the present regime,” Suraju said.





“Bilateral laws and agreement between Nigeria and other foreign nations will be explored to exposed both the government and the suspect. Constitutional provision on Nolle Prosqui is not pervert justice but protect public interest.”



