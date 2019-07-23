 ‘He can go back to planting cocoyam’ — mockery as Dalung fails to make ministerial list | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Solomon Dalung, former minister of youth and sports, has become a laughing stock on social media following his absence on the list of ministers nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari submitted his list of ministerial nominees to the senate on Monday evening through executive communication.

Dalung appeared to be one of the former ministers who didn’t make the list.

Others include; Abdulrahaman Dambazau, former minister of interior, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, former minister of state for petroleum resources, Okechukwu Enelamah, ex-minister industry, trade and investment amongst others.


Shortly after the ministerial list was made public on Tuesday, Dalung became the object of ridicule following his omission.

Recall the former minister had recently bragged that nobody can stop his reappointment.

“No, there is nobody born of a woman that can stop my appointment if God wants it to be. I am not carried away by such sentiments,” he had said.

Quite a number of users have left no holds barred in making a mockery of this claim with hilarious memes and tweets laced with sarcasm.

“Dalung can go back to planting cocoyam for all I care. Thank God he’s not coming back,” Dipo Awojide wrote.

“I thought Dalung said nothing can stop him from coming back,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Dalung didn’t make the ministerial list. Me: never ever try to outshine your boss. You cannot be dragging incompetence with your boss and expect him to be happy with you. No way man,” another user said.

