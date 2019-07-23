Solomon Dalung, former minister of youth and sports, has become a laughing stock on social media following his absence on the list of ministers nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.





Buhari submitted his list of ministerial nominees to the senate on Monday evening through executive communication.





Dalung appeared to be one of the former ministers who didn’t make the list.





Others include; Abdulrahaman Dambazau, former minister of interior, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, former minister of state for petroleum resources, Okechukwu Enelamah, ex-minister industry, trade and investment amongst others.

Shortly after the ministerial list was made public on Tuesday, Dalung became the object of ridicule following his omission.





Recall the former minister had recently bragged that nobody can stop his reappointment.





“No, there is nobody born of a woman that can stop my appointment if God wants it to be. I am not carried away by such sentiments,” he had said.





Quite a number of users have left no holds barred in making a mockery of this claim with hilarious memes and tweets laced with sarcasm.





“Dalung can go back to planting cocoyam for all I care. Thank God he’s not coming back,” Dipo Awojide wrote.





“I thought Dalung said nothing can stop him from coming back,” a Twitter user wrote.





“Dalung didn’t make the ministerial list. Me: never ever try to outshine your boss. You cannot be dragging incompetence with your boss and expect him to be happy with you. No way man,” another user said.





Here is what some Nigerians had to say:

Dalung can go back to planting cocoyam for all I care. Thank God he’s not coming back. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) July 23, 2019

Dalung didn't make the ministerial list.



Me: never ever try to outshine your boss. You cannot be dragging incompetence with your boss and expect him to be happy with you. No way man. — tony (@obaro23) July 23, 2019

I thought Dalung said nothing can stop him from coming back? — Miyaki (@odineisipatrick) July 23, 2019

Thank goodness we got rid of Mr Solomon from #TheList . So long Dalung! July 23, 2019

Solomon dalung when he sees his name is not in the ministerial list after all the mouth pic.twitter.com/Pq7Kopr9cM July 23, 2019

Finally langtang people will receive back their ponji tarok, Solomon Selcap Dalung from his four years excursion to Abuja. Dinci Nan! — Yitkyim (@Yitkyim) July 23, 2019

😂😂first question i asked was if dalung and lai mohammed made it... gladly dalung didnt... bunch of uselessness https://t.co/OciXs8gyVA July 23, 2019

#TheList

Solomon Dalung : Nobody born of a woman can stop my ministerial reappointment..



Buhari: Solomon Dalung : Nobody born of a woman can stop my ministerial reappointment..Buhari: pic.twitter.com/0KysrFcySe July 23, 2019

As far as am concerned Dalung can go and take several seats in his state . He is a shame , he made several mockery of our sports in the sight of the world .



Mixed feelings for Ambode , I feel pity for him as I hoped he would be given another chance but what do I know . — oniyirokun seun (@embellishe) July 23, 2019



Dalung ✖️



Whoever replaces them is automatically a better option. We ve had to deal with agidi incompetence for long😁😁 Shittu ✖️Dalung ✖️Whoever replaces them is automatically a better option. We ve had to deal with agidi incompetence for long😁😁 #Thelist July 23, 2019

Apparently, if Dalung had made the list; inferno for happen for Twitter Nigeria. Well done @MBuhari July 23, 2019

Apparently, if Dalung had made the list; inferno for happen for Twitter Nigeria. Well done @MBuhari July 23, 2019

Dalung can go back to planting cocoyam for all I care. Thank God he’s not coming back. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) July 23, 2019





No more Junta minister

No more Fraternity looking minister

No more beret minster



NO MORE pic.twitter.com/wQWkSv37dp #Ministeriallist Oh Jesus! thank u Father, @MBuhari obviously listened to somebody, whoever this vessel is may God continue to use you as a voice of reasoning for this govt...No more Junta ministerNo more Fraternity looking ministerNo more beret minsterNO MORE #Dalung July 23, 2019

Any list without Dalung is a step-up from 2015. Father Lord we thank you!! 🙏🏽😭..... — Najib Nuhu Maiwada (@0doncorleone0) July 23, 2019

Paullen Tallen as expected replaces the clown Dalung as the Ministerial Nominee from Plateau — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) July 23, 2019



What is my offence? I cannot find my name on the Ministerial nominees list.

Please get back to me, don't be unfortunate.



Yours in crisis,

Dalung.pic.twitter.com/vQ5ILBSZP8 Dear Buhari,What is my offence? I cannot find my name on the Ministerial nominees list.Please get back to me, don't be unfortunate.Yours in crisis,Dalung. #MinisterialList July 23, 2019

Dalung can now concentrate on advancing his career as a Yahoo boy — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) July 23, 2019