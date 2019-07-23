Solomon Dalung, former minister of youth and sports, has become a laughing stock on social media following his absence on the list of ministers nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari submitted his list of ministerial nominees to the senate on Monday evening through executive communication.
Dalung appeared to be one of the former ministers who didn’t make the list.
Others include; Abdulrahaman Dambazau, former minister of interior, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, former minister of state for petroleum resources, Okechukwu Enelamah, ex-minister industry, trade and investment amongst others.
Shortly after the ministerial list was made public on Tuesday, Dalung became the object of ridicule following his omission.
Recall the former minister had recently bragged that nobody can stop his reappointment.
“No, there is nobody born of a woman that can stop my appointment if God wants it to be. I am not carried away by such sentiments,” he had said.
Quite a number of users have left no holds barred in making a mockery of this claim with hilarious memes and tweets laced with sarcasm.
“Dalung can go back to planting cocoyam for all I care. Thank God he’s not coming back,” Dipo Awojide wrote.
“I thought Dalung said nothing can stop him from coming back,” a Twitter user wrote.
“Dalung didn’t make the ministerial list. Me: never ever try to outshine your boss. You cannot be dragging incompetence with your boss and expect him to be happy with you. No way man,” another user said.
Here is what some Nigerians had to say:
Dalung can go back to planting cocoyam for all I care. Thank God he’s not coming back.— Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) July 23, 2019
Dalung didn't make the ministerial list.— tony (@obaro23) July 23, 2019
Me: never ever try to outshine your boss. You cannot be dragging incompetence with your boss and expect him to be happy with you. No way man.
I thought Dalung said nothing can stop him from coming back?— Miyaki (@odineisipatrick) July 23, 2019
Thank goodness we got rid of Mr Solomon from #TheList. So long Dalung!— Chuey Chu! (@ChueyChu) July 23, 2019
Solomon dalung when he sees his name is not in the ministerial list after all the mouth pic.twitter.com/Pq7Kopr9cM— Nazo (@Kcobiefule) July 23, 2019
Finally langtang people will receive back their ponji tarok, Solomon Selcap Dalung from his four years excursion to Abuja. Dinci Nan!— Yitkyim (@Yitkyim) July 23, 2019
😂😂first question i asked was if dalung and lai mohammed made it... gladly dalung didnt... bunch of uselessness https://t.co/OciXs8gyVA— Olu (@Mo_zay) July 23, 2019
Dear President @MBuhari What did I do?— Dan_Gwari🇳🇬 (@Jesse_David07) July 23, 2019
Answer me.
Dalung. pic.twitter.com/LaFPATC6vw
#TheList— Ebuk....a (@ebuka_an) July 23, 2019
Solomon Dalung : Nobody born of a woman can stop my ministerial reappointment..
Buhari: pic.twitter.com/0KysrFcySe
As far as am concerned Dalung can go and take several seats in his state . He is a shame , he made several mockery of our sports in the sight of the world .— oniyirokun seun (@embellishe) July 23, 2019
Mixed feelings for Ambode , I feel pity for him as I hoped he would be given another chance but what do I know .
Shittu ✖️— Wale_Mario🌍 (@Mario9jaa) July 23, 2019
Dalung ✖️
Whoever replaces them is automatically a better option. We ve had to deal with agidi incompetence for long😁😁#Thelist
Apparently, if Dalung had made the list; inferno for happen for Twitter Nigeria. Well done @MBuhari— Adebola Taofeek (@iam_ademuyiwa) July 23, 2019
Apparently, if Dalung had made the list; inferno for happen for Twitter Nigeria. Well done @MBuhari— Adebola Taofeek (@iam_ademuyiwa) July 23, 2019
Dalung can go back to planting cocoyam for all I care. Thank God he’s not coming back.— Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) July 23, 2019
Dalung, after seeing that his name is missing from #TheList pic.twitter.com/9RTULsAhoc— Israel Ugochukwu Journalist (@JonalistIsrael) July 23, 2019
Oh Jesus! thank u Father,@MBuhari obviously listened to somebody, whoever this vessel is may God continue to use you as a voice of reasoning for this govt...— Tayo (@Huxxein) July 23, 2019
No more Junta minister
No more Fraternity looking minister
No more beret minster
NO MORE #Dalung#Ministeriallist pic.twitter.com/wQWkSv37dp
Me After finding out that Solomon Dalung's name is missing from #TheLIST pic.twitter.com/clFdLvm0Hc— adebowale tokunbo (@tklala) July 23, 2019
Any list without Dalung is a step-up from 2015. Father Lord we thank you!! 🙏🏽😭.....— Najib Nuhu Maiwada (@0doncorleone0) July 23, 2019
Paullen Tallen as expected replaces the clown Dalung as the Ministerial Nominee from Plateau— Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) July 23, 2019
Dear Buhari,— Daniel (@onkudaniel) July 23, 2019
What is my offence? I cannot find my name on the Ministerial nominees list.
Please get back to me, don't be unfortunate.
Yours in crisis,
Dalung.#MinisterialList pic.twitter.com/vQ5ILBSZP8
Dalung can now concentrate on advancing his career as a Yahoo boy— Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) July 23, 2019
Every one in a while, Buhari somehow manages to get it right. So long to Dalung and Shittu. Don't let the door hit you on your way out...— Chxta (@Chxta) July 23, 2019
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.