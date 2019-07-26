



Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has identified Midfielder Phil Foden as the most talented player he has ever seen in his entire career.





He also said that the 19-year-old England youngster has everything to become one of the best players in the world.





Guardiola stated this ahead of Man City’s pre-season friendly clash against Yokohama FM on Saturday.





“Foden is the most talented player I have ever seen as a football player or manager,” Guardiola was quoted by Manchester Evening News as telling reporters at a pre-match press conference in Japan.





“He has everything to become one of the best players, not just in England.





“His only problem is that sometimes his manager doesn’t put him in the starting XI.





“Hopefully in the future he can improve. He deserves all the minutes but he knows what team he plays for and with his competitors it isn’t easy.





“But he is open-minded and he works incredibly hard in every training session. He knows I appreciate him. I’m here to help him as much as possible to become what he is and I am pretty sure both of us will get it.”