Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide has accused Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom of using the proposed settlement programme to divert attention from his failure.Shehu said, “One thing I can tell you is that Benue is absolutely absent from this. They have not applied and they have not been invited.But the thing is that the nature of politics in that place; people have used this ethnicity to get to power. They need it in order to stay in power because they have no answers to the problem of their people.”Meanwhile, the federal government has announced its decision to suspend the planned programme following the public outcry from various quarters of the country.The programme was supposed to help stem the crises persistently occurring between farmers and herders.