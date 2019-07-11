



The job portal promised by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is finally ready.





The portal, according to a statement issued on Wednesday, in Abeokuta by the Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, would register, on a continuous basis, unemployed youths in the State with a view to providing them jobs suitable for their trade and academic qualifications.





He gave the site address as http://www.iseya.ng/public/.





“The Government of Ogun State are partnering with the public-private sector oriented to expand thr job space for our teeming young men and women and those who have special talents,” the statement quoted the Governor as saying.





“It is a major pillar of our quality governance model. We are going to have an inclusive government that will utilise valuable potentails that abound in the State and that’s why we are involving the private sector.





“All graduates and those with vocational training across the State will give their information and we will endeavour to match them with potential employers, not only within the civil service but also with the private sector, with whom we are partnering.





“To ensure that the citizens and residents of the states are not short-changed we will send a local content bill for legislative action, such that investors will first look inward to availability of workers in Ogun State and make our youths their primary catchment area when they site their companies here”.





The Governor said his Government plans certain enablers as corollary to his mission to build our future together through “qualitative governance, education, healthcare, infrastructural development, digitization and agriculture “.





“Besides linking our graduates with industrialists and Government agencies, we plan to engage 10,000 farmers to be supported for mechanised farming with attendant value chain benefits to make agribusiness bedrock of his administration’s plan to lift people out of poverty.





“Some are also to be trained as DJ, artistes, dramatists, musicians and in the creative arts and entrepreneurship”, the statement added.





Already, Governor Abiodun said 10,000 youths will be supported to plant cassava, maize and rice – crops in which the state is a leading producer.





“Each farmer will get a parcel of land and be supported with clearing, seedlings, extension and off takers services to ensure profitability of their ventures,” the statement concluded.