



The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared Thursday, July 11, a toll-free day during the morning and evening peak hours for vehicles plying the Lekki and Admiralty toll plaza in Lekki and Ikoyi.

Sanwo-Olu stated this while addressing reporters after a tour of the Victoria Island-Lekki-Ajah axis over traffic gridlock and flooding issues.





He explained that the decision was made in order to carry out a proper traffic situation analysis in the area to find solutions to the issue of traffic gridlock in the area.





The toll plaza will, according to The Nation, be left open between 6.30am – 9.30am and 4.30pm – 8.00pm.