The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared Thursday, July 11, a toll-free day during the morning and evening peak hours for vehicles plying the Lekki and Admiralty toll plaza in Lekki and Ikoyi.

Sanwo-Olu stated this while addressing reporters after a tour of the Victoria Island-Lekki-Ajah axis over traffic gridlock and flooding issues.





He explained that the decision was made in order to carry out a proper traffic situation analysis in the area to find solutions to the issue of traffic gridlock in the area.