



The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says electricity customers will be allowed to get prepaid meters and pay later.





Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, Nathan Shatti, NERC’s commissioner for finance and management services, said customers will start enjoying the privilege from August.





He said customers can either pay upfront or in instalments within a period of one to 10 years.





According to NERC, the one-phase prepaid meter will be available for N36, 992 and three-phase for N67,055.





Shatti said the commission approved a total of 42 meter service providers in April under the meter asset providers (MAPs) scheme.





The regulator had issued permits to the firms to begin the rollout of new meters by May 1.





“Although the installations did not commence immediately across the country as anticipated, due to the need to finalise some documentations and also mobilise the supply of meters,” he said.





“I am happy to report that the installations of meters have now commenced across various DisCo franchise areas.





“Currently, we have asked or encouraged the MAPs to concentrate on the upfront payment for obvious reasons. The payment by instalment is scheduled to commence on August 1, 2019.”





Shatti said repayment for the cost of the meter services will be done monthly through metering service charge while vending.





“Discos have the responsibility to make the areas for meter deployment ready in line with MAP regulation and the planned roll-out,” he said.





“MAPs will then determine the type of meter the customer needs and the customer will decide how long (the period) he/she plans to pay for the metering services.





“After confirming the type of meter and period of repayment, the MAP will install meters across the whole area in an organised and systematic manner – no exception, all customers without meters in those areas must be metered by the MAP).”



