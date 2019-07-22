



Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, Pastor Adewale Giwa, has advised Nigerians not to lose hope, saying things would turn around after the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari.





He subsequently described Buhari as the biblical king Eglon who God deliberately supported to maltreat the people of Israel.





Giwa, in a statement, he signed, said he was not surprised by the current state of the nation, adding that ‘there is light at the end of the tunnel’.





While calling on the people to unanimously cry to God to have mercy on Nigeria, Pastor Giwa said, “It is a matter of time, we will not witness this situation anymore.

“I want to tell Nigerians that President Buhari is just like Eglon king of Moab who God gave power to defeat the people of Israel.





“This king, thereafter, set up his throne in Jericho, the city of Palm trees. The Lord deliberately gave Eglon power over Israel because they had moved away from God.





“Do not forget that the city of Jericho was the enemy’s stronghold that God had miraculously conquered for Israel.





“The defeat of Jericho opened up the whole central portion of the promised land for Israel. No one could ever believe that Jericho could come under enemy control.





“Jericho fell into enemy hands again because the people of Israel had disobeyed God.





“King Eglon chose to keep Israel in a subservient position like what we are currently witnessing in Nigeria.





“Moab forced the people of Israel to be paying tribute rather than just annihilating them.





“God’s people should not be subservient and paying tribute to a Pagan enemy in the very land that God had earlier given to His people.





“We need to serve God diligently and pray for someone like Ehud who delivered the people of Israel from king Eglon.





“I urge Nigerians to seek God now. There is power in unity, and I believe if we all work in faith, this Jericho will be defeated.”