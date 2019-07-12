“If you make a complaint to your bank on excess charges, allow 30 days for resolution, after which you can contact the CBN by sending an email to cpd@cbn.gov.ng, contactcbn@cbn.gov.ng or call +234 7002255226.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria has said customers should allow deposit money banks to resolve their complaints on excess charges within 30 days.The CBN, in a series of tweets on Friday, educated bank customers on how to lodge complaints.It said, “If you make a complaint to your bank, insist on getting the Consumer Complaint Management System tracking number from your bank after lodging a complaint to enable the Central Bank of Nigeria do a follow-up.The apex financial regulator said customers complaining about card-related and funds transfer issues should allow 72 hours for resolution “after which you can contact the CBN.”“If you make a complaint to your bank on account management issues, allow 14 days for resolution, after which you can contact the CBN…” it added.