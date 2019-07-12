 Give banks 30 days to resolve excess charges complaints, CBN tells customers | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » Give banks 30 days to resolve excess charges complaints, CBN tells customers

9:31 PM 0 ,
A+ A-


The Central Bank of Nigeria has said customers should allow deposit money banks to resolve their complaints on excess charges within 30 days.

The CBN, in a series of tweets on Friday, educated bank customers on how to lodge complaints.

It said, “If you make a complaint to your bank, insist on getting the Consumer Complaint Management System tracking number from your bank after lodging a complaint to enable the Central Bank of Nigeria do a follow-up.
“If you make a complaint to your bank on excess charges, allow 30 days for resolution, after which you can contact the CBN by sending an email to cpd@cbn.gov.ng, contactcbn@cbn.gov.ng or call +234 7002255226.”



The apex financial regulator said customers complaining about card-related and funds transfer issues should allow 72 hours for resolution “after which you can contact the CBN.”

“If you make a complaint to your bank on account management issues, allow 14 days for resolution, after which you can contact the CBN…” it added.



KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top