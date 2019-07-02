



The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday, July 1, urged the executive arm of government to present the 2020 budget to the National Assembly by the September 2019.





Channels Television reports that Gbajabiamila said this when he received Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), at the National Assembly.





According to the speaker, presenting the budget early would give members of the Senate and the House of Representatives three months to scrutinize and pass it.





This means that if the budget is presented in September 2019, the National Assembly could pass it by December same year so that it could run between January and December 2020.

It was learnt that Boss Mustapha also met with the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

Recall that Gbajabiamila recently said the running of the House would no longer be business as usual, as he pledged to introduce drastic reforms.





The speaker, who was elected speaker on Tuesday, June 11, said in his inaugural speech that he would introduce his planned reforms in piecemeal.





“This is going to be a House of reforms, we will be dishing out those reforms in piecemeal. It will not be business as usual.





“There comes a time in the life and history of a people when they interrogate the past and present, review past sacrifices, miscalculations and errors and collectively decide to opt for change, peace and progress," he said