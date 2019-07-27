



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has refuted the report that Abdulmummin Jibrin was excluded from the composition of Chairmen of committees of the House.





The Speaker revealed that Jibrin who was his Speakership campaign Director General declined the chairmanship of any committee, but he was involved in the composition of the committees.





The Speaker yesterday tweeted that the lawmaker from Kano wanted to exit the legislative arm for fresh challenge but was persuaded to wait a bit longer.





“Jubrin is now fully ready to perform his legislative duty. Let me clarify that he was not excluded from the leadership composition. He was involved in the composition process and declined accepting any committee leadership.

“Jubrin had, repeatedly, made clear his intention to leave. My persuasions and that of some other leaders convinced him, reluctantly, to stay a bit longer.





“He wants a fresh challenge and his preference will be to return to the university and pursue his professorial ambition, face his private business or serve in the executive arm of public service.





“I have no doubt, whatever he decides, he will be of immense value. He has had a meritorious career in in Nass over the last decade.”





Jubrin, following his support for former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara in 2015 was appointed the Chairman of Appropriations committee, however, his tenure as the chairman of that committee ended in the budget padding scandal and his subsequent suspension from the House for 180 days.





Also, Jubrin in a tweet on the 15th March wrote, “RECEIVING MY CERTIFICATE OF RETURN: 3rd time lucky…but the last I will run for the House of Representatives insha Allah.”