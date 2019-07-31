



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, set up a task force with a mandate to devise a strategy to recover the N5 trillion owed to the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).





The agencies tasked to go after the debtors are Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the ministry of justice.





At the meeting that held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Muiz Banire, AMCON’s chairman, said the top 20 debtors owe 67% of the N5 trillion debt.





According to a list released by the corporation in October, here are AMCON’s top 20 debtors.

Anike Paul

Nwobodo Benjamin Chukwuemeka

Dozie Chijioke

Akpe Austine

Nnaji Okechukwu

UBA Trustees Limited

Kunoch Limited

Diamond Capital & Financial Market Limited

Okhaleke Ndudi

Ethridge Kyle

Attueyi Joe

Oladele Afolabi

Okpere Kisito

Kokoricha Paul

7.67

Note: There might be a slight difference to this list because Ahmed Kuru, AMCON’s executive director, says the corporation spent almost N1 trillion rescuing the now-defunct Skye Bank.

1Capital Oil & Gas Industries LimitedIfeanyi Ubah115,952,152,265.922NICON Investments LimitedJimoh Ibrahim59,544,633,980.313Bi-Courtney Limited (MMA2)Wale Babalakin (SAN)40,798,422,374.024Josepdam & Sons LimitedLate Mrs. Josephine Damilola KuteyiSaheed KuteyiGaniyu Kuteyi39,056,674,951.555Tinapa Business ResortCross River State Government36,006,319,844.686Home Trust SavingsChukwukadibia AjaegbuFunmu Ademosun30,626,243,344.717Geometric Power LimitedProf. Barth NnajiNnaji AgathaObibuaru Eluma29,844,500,896.778Roygate Properties LimitedWale Babalakin (SAN)Agumadu JohnAlarape Olabode28,137,176,532.329Shell Development Petroleum Company – West Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited (SPDC)Shell Staff, represented by Ikponmwosa Ogiemuda26,474,541,188.1710Anyiam Osigwe LimitedAnyiam-Osigwe Dorothy Chinyere20,523,322,350.2911Platinum CapitalObire RichardFrancis Atuche20,378,820,507.1912Flotsome Investment LimitedOboden IbruTejiro Ibru20,218,703,550.9613Lonestar DrillingLate Chief IdisiMargaret Idisi20,207,979,803.2214Petrologistics LimitedUgoji Egbujo19,576,962,565.3515Lorna Global ResourcesH.E. Chimaroke Nnamami18,919,109,352.8516Hosanna Properties LimitedAnionye ChikaObi Ike C.18,059,895,396.2717Minaj Holdings LimitedAjegbo Mike NnayeluchudihuLuke Chidi ChudihuiloguMiller Gregrey17,306,900,257.6618Afrijet Airlines LimitedInoelle Willam BarryCarr Collin13,122,022,439.5719Petroleum Brokers LimitedWilcox Awopuolagha13,076,314,937.2620Hotel De Island; Kasmal Properties; Island Autos & NacoilKashamu Prince Buruji13,015,595,90