



Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are among the 10 nominees, that have been shortlisted for Best FIFA Men’s Coach of the year.





The nominees were chosen by a panel of football experts and FIFA confirmed the chosen candidates on Wednesday afternoon via their social media channels.





Those who made the cut were judged on their achievements between July 16, 2018 and July 19, 2019.





Apart from Guardiola and Klopp, Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino is the other Premier League manager to have been shortlisted.

Ajax’s Erik ten Hag was also shortlisted, Marcelo Gallardo of River Plate, Brazil manager Tite, Dider Deschamps, who won The Best FIFA Men’s Coach award for 2018 are some of the others included.





The shortlist will be cut down to three before the winner is voted for.





The winner will be revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Milan on September 23.





The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria), Didier Deschamps (France), Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate), Ricardo Gareca (Peru), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham), Fernando Santos (Portugal), Erik ten Hag (Ajax), Tite (Brazil).