



Senate President Ahmad Lawan named chairmen and vice chairmen of the senate standing committees on Tuesday.





The senate president reeled out the names at the end of the ministerial screening.





While Elisha Abbo, senator representing Adamawa, was appointed into the committee of navy, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, the man who sent Bukola Saraki, former senate president, out of the national assembly, got the health committee.





Here is a full list of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the 69 committees:

Abdullahi Adamu, Bima Enagi – Agriculture

Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Michael Nnachi – Airforce

Suleiman Kwari, Aliyu Wamakko – Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes

Barau Jibrin, Stella Oduah – Appropriation

Ali Ndume, Abba Moro – Army

Dino Melaye, Bala Na’Allah – Aviation

Uba Sani, Orji Uzor Kalu – Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions

Ibikunle Amosun, Binos Yero – Capital Market

Oluremi Tinubu, Ibrahim Bomai – Communications

himaroke Nnamani, Yusuf Yusuf – Corporation and Integration in Africa and NEPAD C

Rochas Okorocha, Ignatius Longjohn -Culture and Tourism

Francis Alimekhena, Francis Fardausi -Customs, Excise and Tarrifs

Aliyu Wamakko, Istifanus Gyang – Defence

Bashiru Ajibola, Ibrahim Oloriegbe – Diaspora and NGOs

Sabo Mohammed, Philip Aduda – Downstream Petroleum Sector

Hezekaiah Dimka, Chimaroke Nnamani – Drugs and Narcotics

Mohammad Gusau, Olubunmi Adetunmbi – Ecology Climate Change

Ibrahim Geidam, Akon Eyakenyi – Education (Basic and Secondary)

Ben Umajumogwu, Kabiru Barkiya – Employment, Labour and Productivity

Ike Ekweremadu, Ibrahim Hadejia – Environment

Ibrahim Shekarau, Barinadas Mpigi – Establishment and Public Service

Patrick Akinyelure, Ahmed Babba-Kaita – Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions

Abubakar Kyari, Tolu Odebiyi – FCT

Danjuma Laah, Yahaya Gumau – Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs

Gershom Bassey, Kabir Barkiya – FERMA

Adeola Olamilekan, Isa Jibrin -Finance

Mohammed Bulkachuwa, Ignatius Longjohn -Foreign Affairs

James Manager, Biobaraku Wangagra – Gas Resources

Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Betty Apiafi – Health (Secondary and Tertiary)

Sam Egwu, Lola Ashiru – Housing

Yakubu Useni, Abdulfatai Buhari – ICT and Cybercrime

Kabiru Gaya, Sahabi Ya’u – INEC

Adebayo Osinowo – Industries

Danladi Sankara, Aishatu Ahmed – Information and National Communication

Kashim Shettima, Diri Douye – Interior

Godiya Akwashiki, Abba Moro – Interparliamentary Affairs

Michael Bamidele, Emmanuel Oker-Jev – Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters

Abdulfatai Buhari, Nicholas Tofowomo – Land Transport

Oriolowo Adeyemi, Sabi Abdullahi – Legislative Compliance

Teslim Folarin, Sabi Abdullahi – Local Content

Clifford Ordia, Bima Enagi – Local and Foreign Debts

Danjuma Goje, Adebayo Osinowo – Marine Transport

Adedayo Adeyeye, Akwashiki Godiya – Media and Public Affairs

Sa’idu Alkali, Suleiman Kwari – National Identity and National Population

Olubunmi Adetunmbi, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo – National Planning

Abdullahi Gobir, Chukwuka Utazi – National Security and Intelligence

George Sekibo, Elisha Abbo – Navy

Peter Nwabaoshi, Bulus Amos – Niger Delta

Albert Akpan, Ifeanyi Ubah – Petroleum Upstream

Dauda Jika, Abubakar Tambuwal – Police affairs

Lawal Gumau, Michael Nnachi – Poverty Alleviation and Social Investment Program

Gabriel Suswam, Enyinnaya Abaribe – Power

Chuwkuka Utazi, Sadiq Umar – Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases

Theodore Orji, Oriolowo Adeyemi – Privatisation

Mathew Urghohide, Ibrahim Hassan – Public Accounts

Shuaibu Lau, Lola Ashiru – Public Procurement

Sadiq Umar, Yahaya Abdullahi – Rules and business

Uche Ekwunife, Robert Boroffice – Science and Technology

Sani Musa, Lawal Hassan – Senate Services

Tanko Almakura, Oriolowo Adeyeye – Solid Minerals, Mine, Steel Development and Metallurgy

Joseph Garba – Sports and Social Development

Lekan Mustapha, Francis Onyewuchi – State and Local Government

Yusuf Yusuf, Biobaraku Wangagra -Special duties

Aisha Dahiru, Lekan Mustapha – SDGs

Ahmed Baba Kaita, Sandy Onor – Tertiary Institution and TETFUND

Rose Oko, Francis Fadahunsi – Trade and Investment

Bello Mandiya, Christopher Ekpeyong – Water Resources

Betty Apiafi, Aishatu Dahiru – Women Affairs and Youth Development