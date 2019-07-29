



The National Leader of Fulani Christian Association of Nigeria (FULCAN), Rev. Buba Aliyu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to be wary of the activities of ‘Arewa Pastors’ a non denominational initiative for peace.





He said that the pastor’s recent call for the leadership of CAN to apologize to President Buhari or resign were capable of generating problems between the federal government and the leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria.





Aliyu told journalists in Jos, the Plateau State capital, that the recent utterances of the leader of Arewa Pastors, Bishop Richard John, against the leadership of Christians in Nigeria have portrayed the leadership of CAN in bad light before the federal government.





“While in the true sense, the leadership of Christians (CAN) has nothing against the federal government as it only gives a word of caution when necessary, to the federal authority so that they will be peace in the polity.”

The FULCAN leader, therefore, disociated himself from being the North-East Coordinator for Arewa Pastors; wondering why he would be linked with Arewa Pastors who have refused to operate under the Leadership of CAN, the overall leadership of Christians in the country.





According to him, the difficult time both Christians and Muslims are currently in, should be used by all to work as a team in collaboration with the federal government to bring about lasting peace in the North and other parts of the country not a period for anybody to cause bad blood between the government and CAN leadership.





He noted that both Christian Fulanis and their Muslim brothers have for long co-existed peacefully with their host communities in Plateau and Benue States and also other North-Central states.





“However, whatever could be responsible for the recent disagreements and conflicts between them could be sorted out through dialogue.”





The FULCAN leader equally advised President Muhammadu Buhari to see Christian leaders in the North and at the national level as partners in progress and not allow himself to be deceived by Arewa Pastors.





On the suspended Ruga Policy of the federal government, Aliyu advised government to handle the matter with caution and wisdom, warning that without peace, the Ruga Settlement policy no matter how well intended, will be an exercise in futility as the natives of the land will not buy into the policy.





‘’The Fulanis cannot live in isolation as they will find it difficult to live in these proposed settlements, so peace must be given a chance,” he admonished.





He appealed to non-governmental organizations and public spirited Nigerians to help in training the children of Fulani like others, saying every tribe in this country can contribute meaningfully to the development of this country.





DAILY POST recalls that last Friday, the Arewa Pastors Non-Denominational Initiative for Peace (APNIP), had cautioned the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over their alleged attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari.





The national chairman of the Arewa pastors, John Abu Richard, made the call while briefing journalists in Abuja, urging CAN to immediately apologise to the president over the unwarranted attacks.





“We caution CAN leadership to immediately apologise to the Nigerian Christians for going against the objectives that form the association and should resign from their positions for allowing themselves to be used by some certain quarters of politicians to heat up the polity.”





According to him, “CAN leadership now instigates the Nigerian Christians to hate President Muhammadu Buhari, build tensions and are trying to divide the country along religious lines and if possible cause religious war,” he said.





He noted that CAN leadership has dabbled into high sensitive national security issues that could set the entire country on fire, adding that “as clergymen, w