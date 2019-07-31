



A 20-year-old boy, Augustine Okpako, has committed suicide by drinking fumigation chemical (Quick Action Spray) over his mother’s failure to give him N700 to settle a pressing need.





This happened at Awhire community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.





It was learnt that the deceased had requested the said money from his mother, who in turn promised to give him the money the following day (today).





The deceased said he cannot wait till the following day, even as his mother was at the time frying garri she will take to the market so she could raise the money.

An eyewitness, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said, “suddenly we just see that he drink the chemical. He drink quick action that farmers normally used to spray grass.”





The eyewitness claimed that the container of the fumigation chemical was empty and there were signs of it on his mouth and shirt, indicating that he may have drank it to commit suicide.





The source said sympathizers rushed the deceased to a Cottage Hospital in Erhoike Community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area for medical attention with a view to save his life, stressing that he was confirmed dead by doctors in the hospital.





At the time, the scene of the incident was visited, the mother of the deceased was wailing and could not speak on the matter.





The mobile phone number of the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, was switched off hence efforts to reach her for comments proved unsuccessful.





Details later…