



Frank Lampard has been appointed as Chelsea FC manager on a three-year deal.





The Blues legend, who joins after just one season in charge of Derby, is expected to replace Maurizio Sarri after the Italian opted to return home to become manager of Juventus.





Lampard has agreed a three-year contract worth £4million-a-year with hefty bonuses, especially for getting into the Champions League.





The 41-year-old spent 13 years with Chelsea where he became the club’s record goalscorer. He won three Premier League titles as well as the Champions League.

A statement on Chelsea FC’s website confirmed his appointment on Thursday.





“I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach,” it read.





“Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead.





“I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started.”





Marina Granovskaia, Chelsea director, said that it was a great pleasure to have signed Lampard as the club’s manager.





“It gives us great pleasure to welcome Frank back to Chelsea as head coach,” he said.





“Frank possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the club and last season, he demonstrated he is one of the most talented young coaches in the game.





“After 13 years with us as a player, where he became a club legend and our record goalscorer, we believe this is the perfect time for him to return and are delighted he has done so.





“We will do everything we can to ensure he has all the support required to be a huge success.”





Having now secured his return to Chelsea, the club hope to present him at an unveiling before the end of the week.





Lampard was excused from taking training with Derby this week to thrash out the final details of his new contract at Chelsea — 18 days after Sarri left Stamford Bridge.





The former England international made 648 Chelsea appearances, winning 11 major trophies with them.





He takes over with Chelsea under a transfer embargo after the club were given a two-window transfer ban by world governing body Fifa.



