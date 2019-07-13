



Sipping on some red wine while relaxing is a great way for some of us to relax.





For some of us, the relaxing sensation triggered by the rogue wine is the reason we’re devoted to the beverage. For others, cultural priorities, social status and class systems regard drinking red wine as a necessity.





Like all alcoholic beverages, medical experts recommend moderate consumption of red wine: two glasses for males and one glass for females per day.





Here are some reasons to have a glass of red wine with your next meal





Reduces the risk of heart-related disease





Researchers say red wine contains tannins which in turn consists of procyanidins, that have shown to be effective in preventing cardiovascular disease.





WebMD also reports that researchers at the Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa found that blood vessel cell health was improved upon consumption of red wine.





This improved the overall health of the heart and lowered the risk of cardiovascular disease.





Reduces the risk of cancer





Breast, colon, and prostate cancers are said to be likely reduced with the presence of red wine consumption.





The antioxidants contained in red wine fight off free radicals in the body cells — these have been reported to encourage the growth of cancer cells.





Improves brain function





The active chemicals present in red wine act in preventing the brain’s neurons from dying off.





Neuro related degenerative diseases like Parkinson’s are consequently are prevented from acting freely on a brain of a human consuming red wine in moderation.





Red wine helps prevent loss of vision





Ongoing research suggests that the resveratrol present in red wine could potentially help diabetic patients suffering from vision problems.





Resveratrol is derived from the skin of grapes (the major ingredient) used in making red wine. The fermentation process involved in red wine (which is longer), makes it contain more Resveratrol then white wine.





In addition to diabetes-related vision problems, Resveratrol present in red wine could potentially help with triggers of other retinal detachment (a situation where the retina peels away from its supporting tissue). Severe retinal detachment could lead to loss of sight in the affected eye.



