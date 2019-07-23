Former Super Eagles coach Bonfrere Jo, has stated that Nigeria lacked good team play to win the just-concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Sports Extra reports.Bonfrere, who led the Eagles to 2000 final, where they lost to Cameroon on penalties, admitted that Gernot Rohr’s side could have done a lot better at the tournament with the quality of players they had in their team.The Eagles recorded five wins and lost two at the just-concluded 2019 AFCON finishing third.“I don’t think the third-place finish was the best they could have reached,” Bonfrere told Sports Extra.“They have good players but no good football team. They should have at least reached the final, which they could have won.“I believe that with these players you should play better team football to enable you win games. The reason they play this kind of football is because of the defending tactical plan.”The Dutch coach, however, refused to blame Rohr for his conservative approach during the tournament.