Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, has been criticised on social media for tweeting that Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, made the list of ministerial nominees.

Ahmad had suggested that Akpabio was corrupt in a tweet back in 2016.

A screenshot of the tweet now deleted read: “Moves by Sen. Godswill Akpabio to hurriedly withdraw over $7.2b secretly stashed in the UAE have been blocked by the CBN and EFCC.”

However, in a tweet on Wednesday, Ahmad simply tweeted: “Sen. Godswill Akpabio makes the list.”

Does this mean that anything changed between 2016 and now?

The former governor first came under investigation in 2015 for allegedly diverted over N100 billion from his state.

An interim report by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also said Akpabio allegedly gave a bank N1.4 billion “for unknown reasons.”

In August 2018 when he defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the anti-graft agency said it has not closed the case against him.

