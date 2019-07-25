Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, has been criticised on social media for tweeting that Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, made the list of ministerial nominees.





Ahmad had suggested that Akpabio was corrupt in a tweet back in 2016.





A screenshot of the tweet now deleted read: “Moves by Sen. Godswill Akpabio to hurriedly withdraw over $7.2b secretly stashed in the UAE have been blocked by the CBN and EFCC.”







However, in a tweet on Wednesday, Ahmad simply tweeted: “Sen. Godswill Akpabio makes the list.”

Sen. Godswill Akpabio makes the list. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 23, 2019

Does this mean that anything changed between 2016 and now?





The former governor first came under investigation in 2015 for allegedly diverted over N100 billion from his state.





An interim report by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also said Akpabio allegedly gave a bank N1.4 billion “for unknown reasons.”





In August 2018 when he defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the anti-graft agency said it has not closed the case against him.





Some social media users did not spare the president’s aide.

Yes, he is now a saint. — George (@geepapacy) July 25, 2019

Sinners turned saints in APC ( Assembly of people in criminology) — Taita (@simingi) July 25, 2019

Some other social media users expressed their solidarity with the former governor.

First time I liked this dudes tweet...... We never leave OUR OWN behind. No matter the flaw. We love Godswill Obot Akpabio. He will lose again mercilessly he contests in Akwa Ibom. We still love him all the same. — Akan C. E (@akaneb) July 23, 2019