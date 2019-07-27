The World Health Organization in its latest guideline on sugar consumption says a day’s worth of sugar shouldn’t exceed five per cent of a person’s daily calories. That is about 6 teaspoons or 25 grams of sugar.The global health organisation announced this guideline in 2015 and there have been lots of controversy about its practicability. Some experts consider the WHO’s guideline as strict; some say 10 per cent of a person’s daily calories is a more realistic proportion.Action on Sugar, an organisation dedicated to sugar research found out sugars are found in a wide range of foods such as sweets, cakes, biscuits, juices and fizzy drinks, and these can be detrimental to health if consumed in excess.While foods such as fruit and dairy products can be a good source of vitamins, minerals and fibre; foods containing free sugars (additives) often have very little or no nutritional benefit.With these bits of information, you may wonder, just how much sugar you are eating and how it is affecting youHere are signs you’re eating too much sugar:Weight gain is one of the most obvious signs that you are eating too much sugar.Sugar that transforms into glucose is a major source of energy for the body. However, if it is not used immediately as energy, it gets stored in the body either as fat in the stomach, thighs or in the liver, muscles.The more sugar you eat, the more you’ll crave it. “More cravings then equal consuming more sugar—it becomes a vicious and addictive cycle,” Brooke Alpert, M.S., R.D., author of The Sugar Detox: Lose Weight, Feel Great and Look Years Younger, tells SELF.Yes, acne on your face, neckline, and chest can be as a result of the sugar you are consuming.According to Healthline, sugary foods quickly spike blood sugar and insulin levels, causing increased androgen secretion, oil production and inflammation, all of which play a role in acne development.Glucose like earlier mentioned is essential for energy production throughout the body; however, it is important to keep blood sugar levels balanced.This doesn’t happen when you binge on sugary snacks. What happens then is a case of peaks and lows. Following the consumption of sugar, the pancreas releases insulin to help transfer glucose to the cells, meaning you may experience a rush of energy.Once the energy is used up, you may experience a dip in energy as the body demands more sugar to start the cycle all over again, reports Bazaar.When bacteria feed on food particles in between the teeth, acid is produced, which causes tooth decay.According to SELF, human saliva maintains a healthy balance of bacteria on its own, but eating sugar can impact the pH and destabilise the natural ecosystem. This gives the bacteria a chance to thrive and multiply, leading to cavities.