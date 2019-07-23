



Five officers were killed during the clash between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and the police in Abuja on Monday, according to Daily Trust.





Among those killed was Usman Umar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in charge operations in federal capital territory (FCT).





The newspaper did not mention names and ranks of the other four officers killed.





Apart from several IMN members killed and injured, a Channels Television reporter was hit by a stray bullet.





Also, a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) response post close to the area where the protest held was razed completely.





Frank Mba, police spokesman, said two assistant superintendents of police sustained injuries and were receiving treatment.





“The police have arrested 54 suspects in connection with the incidents,” Mba said in a statement on Monday.





“The suspects are undergoing interrogation and will be arraigned in court as soon as possible.”





On his part, Ibrahim Musa, a spokesman of the Shi’ites, said 17 IMN members were confirmed dead.





“A lot of people have been shot but for now we can only confirm 11 deaths, but several are injured, the figure for now stood at 30,” Musa said in a statement.





“Though we are aware of the fact that the security agents have been going around taking off those they killed from the streets.”