



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally issued a certificate of return to Benjamin Uwajumogu, winner of the Imo north senatorial election.





The certificate of return was presented to Uwajumogu at the headquarters of INEC in Abuja on Thursday.





The development comes three days after the senator-elect led protesters to the electoral commission.





He had protested the non-issuance of a certificate to him despite a court order compelling INEC to do so.





A federal high court in Abuja gave the order after he challenged the action of INEC.





Speaking with journalists after collecting his certificate, Uwajumogu commended the judiciary for “standing by truth.”





He promised to serving the people of Imo north better than he did in the in the previous senate.





Uwajumogu also commended his constituents for not taking laws into their hands during “their trying times.”



