



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against challenging the Iranian authority.





The warning came as a result of the recent clashes between the Nigerian Police and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, otherwise known as Shiites.





Iran had on different occasions asked the Nigerian Government to free the IMN leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife who have been in custody of the Department State Services.





But the Buhari-led government has again refused to heed court order to free the Islamic cleric, and recently, proscribed the group.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode warned that Iran is a powerful war nation which only Israel and Turkey can defeat, among countries in the Middle East.





The PDP chieftain tweeted on Monday, “There is no country in the entire Middle East apart from Israel and Turkey that can single-handedly take on and defeat Iran in an all-out no-holds-barred war.





“Buhari would do well to consider this as he continous to torment their Shia Muslim friends and brothers in Nigeria.”