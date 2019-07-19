



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation minister, on Friday condemned the response of South-West governors to the call for Fulani herdsmen to return from the region.





Recall that the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, had on Tuesday claimed that there was a move by some trouble elements to engage herders in violence in the Southern part of the country.





Against this backdrop, Abdullahi asked Fulani people residing in the Southern part of the country to return to the North.





He was quoted as saying, “We have heard in the few hours ago that some violence had already started to manifest in some sections of the country against the herdsmen.

“If it is indeed true that their safety is not guaranteed in the places where they are residing, we would rather have them back into areas where their safety is guaranteed, and they should be coming back as much as possible to the North.”





Reacting, South-West governors on Friday said the call by the NEF was most unfortunate, divisive and retrogressive.





However, Fani-Kayode picked holes with the response of the Southwest governors, describing it as meaningless and weak.





He wrote on Twitter: “The Southwest Governors response to the call for the Fulani terrorists to leave the Southwest was weak, cowardly, meaningless and nonsensical.





“They could not even muster the courage to talk until after Buhari had spoken. Someone pl ask them: are u with the Yoruba people or with Fulani Buhari?”