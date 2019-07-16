



Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the open letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.





Obasanjo in the letter released by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Monday, expressed worry over high level of insecurity in the country.





His letter has since stirred reactions, even as Miyetti Allah group in a viral report called for the ex-President’s arrest.





Fani-Kayode, reacting, described Obasanjo’s letter as ‘timely and necessary’, adding that those calling for his arrest should ‘drop dead’.

The former minister stressed that Obasanjo through his letter was only trying to save Nigeria from another civil war.





Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote: “OBJ’s letter was timely and necessary. Whoever wants him to be arrested for it should drop dead.





“He is attempting to save Nigeria from another civil war.





“Those that oppose his counsel fail to appreciate the fact that in the event of that war they will suffer more than anyone else.”