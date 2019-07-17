



A former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the call by the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) for herdsmen to leave the Southern part of Nigeria.





The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has urged Fulani herders to leave Southern part of the country if the safety of their lives and property are not guaranteed.





The Chairman of the forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, who said this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said that there was a move by some troublesome elements to engage herders with violence in the Southern part of the country.





“We have heard in the few hours ago that some violence had already started to manifest in some sections of the country against the herdsmen.

“But then, if there is no certainty that their safety is guaranteed by the authorities that are immediately around them or by the authorities that have responsibility for the overall security of all Nigerians wherever they reside, we are certainly worried about their wellbeing.





“If it is indeed true that their safety is not guaranteed in the places where they are residing, we would rather have them back into areas where there safety is guaranteed, and they should be coming back as much as possible to the North,” Abdullahi said.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode, in a tweet on Wednesday, commended NEF for the call, adding that it will help to restore peace, unity and national cohesion in Nigeria.





He tweeted: “I welcome the call by the NEF and the NCG for the Fulani herdsmen to leave the south.





“This will help restore peace, unity and national cohesion. They should leave the Middle Belt as well, renounce violence, stop the killings, stop the terror and turn in their deadly weapons.”