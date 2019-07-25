



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the appearance of three snakes at the hallowed chamber of the Ondo State Assembly complex during plenary on Thursday.









The situation which caused panic among the lawmakers abruptly brought the plenary to an end as they hurriedly rushed out from the chamber.





According to an eyewitness who is a staff of the Assembly, she disclosed that the complex has for a long while being left unattended to.

She also revealed that due to deplorable condition of facilities at the complex, snakes freely enter lawmakers’ offices and the hallowed chamber.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page said “When snakes fall from the ceiling of your House of Assembly whilst in session something is wrong! You need to fumigate your surroundings and you need to pray.





“Funke Olakunri was killed in the same state and Fulanis are manning roadblocks there. What manner of evil has afflicted Ondo?”